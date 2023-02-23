Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

WARSAW, Poland — Prosecutors in northeastern Poland have charged a Russian man living in Poland with having spied for Moscow between 2015 and 2022, officials said Thursday.

The man, who was not identified, has been in custody since April.

Grazyna Wawryniuk, a spokeswoman for the prosecutors in the city of Gdansk, said he was accused of gathering and passing to Russian intelligence detailed information on Polish troops near the northeastern border with Russia's exclave of Kaliningrad.

The prosecutors said the indictment was sent to a court in Gdansk, on the Baltic Sea coast, last week.

It was not immediately clear when the suspect would be tried, but it is usually months before a trial is launched. If convicted he could face a 10-year prison term.

Poland's usually tense relations with Russia were frozen a year ago when Moscow attacked their mutual neighbor Ukraine. Poland supports Ukraine's struggle on the diplomatic level but also providing armaments and humanitarian aid.