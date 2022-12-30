Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The death of a woman Thursday soon after being found not breathing at a home in Medina has led to the arrest of a man on suspicion of murder, officials said.

Officers arrived shortly before 12:30 a.m. Thursday to the home in the 500 block of Clydesdale Circle on a report of a woman being in a vehicle crash, police said.

A 27-year-old woman was found not breathing at the residence just south of the Medina Country Club. Emergency responders took her to a nearby hospital, where she died, police said.

"The preliminary investigation has led officers to suspect foul play," a police statement read.

Police soon arrested a 25-year-old man from Minneapolis. He was jailed Thursday afternoon and awaits charges on suspicion of murder. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

The man's criminal history in Minnesota includes convictions for criminal sexual conduct and domestic assault.

Law enforcement has yet to disclose the circumstances of the woman's death or her identity.