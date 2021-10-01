A suspect wanted in an alleged crime spree was in an armed standoff with police at a West Duluth apartment Friday afternoon, officials said.

The Duluth Police Department said the unidentified suspect in a Central Avenue apartment building is "armed and dangerous" and "has fired shots" but no injuries have been reported.

Eric Olson owns the 10-apartment building at 601 N Central Ave. He said the suspect is in a back apartment on the second floor, owned by a friend who wasn't there at the time the suspect kicked in the door.

"I don't think he's in a good frame of mind," Olson said.

He said one of his tenants heard him kick the door down and went out to the hallway. He had a "big bag of guns," Olson said, and told his tenant he didn't want to go to jail.

"This individual has been involved in a number of crimes including attempted armed bank robbery, car theft and a vehicle pursuit throughout the city and surrounding cities throughout Friday afternoon," department spokeswoman Mattie Hjelseth said in a news release. "The public is encouraged to stay away from the area to give our officers room to work and provide the individual the opportunity to safely surrender."

Hjelseth told reporters at the scene around 5:45 that police are still negotiating via cellphone with the suspect in the hops of trying to end this peacefully.

Duluth Police Department's tactical response team is being assisted by Hermantown police, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, Superior police and Minnesota State Patrol.

Brooks Johnson • 218-491-6496