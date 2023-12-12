Dashboard and body camera recordings released Tuesday show that an exchange of gunfire at a busy St. Paul intersection lasted mere seconds before an police officer who was wounded in the leg returned fire at the suspect, fatally striking him in the head.

St. Paul police released the video five days after the encounter Thursday at Cretin and Marshall avenues that resulted in the death of 24-year-old Brandon Daleshaun Keys, of Maplewood. Officer Michael Tschida was wounded after Keys fired within moments of his arrival to the scene, striking Tschida in the leg before he shot Keys.

Keys died the following morning at Regions Hospital. Tschida, a 14-year law enforcement veteran, was treated and released. He was placed on administrative leave — a standard practice or officers involved in use of force investigations by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

According to the BCA, the encounter unfolded just after 2 p.m., when a woman called 911 to report that a man she knows was violating a court order for protection against him. She said the man had a gun and was hitting her vehicle with his as she drove through St. Paul with a male passenger.

The footage showed how the shooting unfolded as soon as Tschida arrived to the scene. His dash camera showed Keys peering into the driver's seat of the woman's minivan as Tschida exited the squad and ordered Keys to the ground. Keys ducked behind a vehicle parked in front of the woman's van and fired at Tschida, who then returned fire. Keys, who was struck, then dropped to the ground behind the vehicle.

"Shots fired," Tschida repeats over his police radio, taking cover behind his squad. "I'm hit."

The woman in question then parked her van and exited, screaming and running to Keys, who was on his back on the pavement.

"I'm hit, send me medics," Tshida repeated. "I'm not Code 4 yet though," meaning the scene is not yet safe for medical personnel to enter.

Tschida then yelled at the woman to step away from Keys, who cannot be seen from behind the vehicle.

"Get out of the way!" Tschida repeatedly yelled at the woman. "Get out of the [expletive] way so I can get him help!"

Bystanders also urges the woman to step away from Keys as Tschida can then be seen on the video limping toward him, picking up the gun where it lay near his feet and moving it away before placing it on the ground. The footage then ended as multiple squads arrive to the scene.

Keys was due in Hennepin County District Court this week for a hearing in connection with a two-year order for protection secured in October by a 38-year-old woman who shares a 5-year-old child with him, according to court records. It's unclear whether she is the same woman involved in Thursday's incident.

The Minneapolis woman's petition for protection alleged that Keys kept her captive in her home on Oct. 19 for 4 ½ hours while swearing and yelling at her. "I tried to leave, but he wouldn't let me," she wrote in the petition.

She also had an order for protection taken out in 2018, when she alleged that Keys gave her a black eye and bruises. "[He] has a history of beating me physically," she wrote.

The woman added that he stalked her over the phone and kept driving by her workplace. "He called back to back so much, I had to turn my phone off."

Keys has been convicted twice for misdemeanor domestic abuse, both times for violating an order for protection involving the same woman, court records show. One violation occurred when he broke into the woman's home in St. Cloud, caused property damage and stole items. The second violation occurred when Keys was with the woman at a county government office.

That woman and Keys' parents could not be reached for comment.

Tschida was one of four St. Paul police officers who fired in the killing of Jaffort Demont Smith on May 9, 2016. Police shot Smith about 3:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Buffalo Street after he fired on them and ignored repeated orders to drop his weapon following an encounter outside a towing company.

Smith also had shot and wounded a 49-year-old woman with him who eventually lost an eye. A grand jury ultimately issued no charges against the officers involved.

Last year, Smith's family sued the officers and the city of St. Paul in federal court, alleging Smith's civil rights were violated. That lawsuit is still pending after a settlement was not reached during a conference Dec. 1.

According to a Star Tribune database, at least 230 people have been killed in Minnesota during encounters with law enforcement.

Star Tribune staff writers Louis Krauss, Paul Walsh and Katie Galioto contributed to this report.