A 25-year-old man is suspected of killing a man in an apartment building in Moorhead, Minn., officials said.

The death occurred late Thursday in the 3300 block of S. 12th Street after what police are calling "a possible disturbance."

Officers arrived and located the man, who became uncooperative in a hallway and needed to be subdued with a Taser before his arrest, police said.

The officers then entered the apartment and found the victim's body. Police have yet to say was led up to the death or how the man was killed. They also have not released his identity.

The man suspected of killing the victim remains jailed Monday on suspicion of murder. He has yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Court records show the suspect is currently on probation for punching his mother multiple times in Moorhead and leaving with a black eye and a broken cheekbone.