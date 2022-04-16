COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police: Ten people shot at South Carolina mall; two other people injured in stampede; no fatalities reported.
Most Read
-
Congress is on the verge of pushing retirees' RMDs back to age 75
-
Anderson: Accident claims Minnesota resort owner, family carries on with opener near
-
The best Chinese restaurant in the Twin Cities is on University Avenue in Minneapolis
-
10-year-old boy dies after shooting in Minneapolis apartment building
-
There's talk about recession. What should you believe?