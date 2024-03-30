FRANKFURT, Germany — Police in Munich said Saturday they stepped up security measures ahead of the Bayern Munich-Borussia Dortmund soccer match amid reports of threatening material online, but add that no concrete plans for an attack had been detected.

The Munich police statement on X, formerly Twitter, came as the dpa news agency reported that a photo with a target superimposed over the stadium and fans circulated Friday online. However dpa quoted a spokesman for the Interior Ministry as saying that ''we do not at present have concrete evidence of a dangerous situation.''

Munich police spokesman Sven Müller said the police had analyzed the material but found there was ''no concrete threat.'' They still decided to boost their presence around the stadium in the interest of safety.