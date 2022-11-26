A standoff with officers in Prior Lake where a man broke into a home has come to an end, officials say.

"The suspect is in custody. Nobody was injured. Investigators cleared the home, will process the scene, and the family who lives there are safe and have a place to stay," according to a Facebook post by the city about 10 p.m. Friday.

Law enforcement had asked residents to shelter in place or avoid the area if if they live in the near Blind Lake Trail and Windsor Lane. The incident unfolded after police were called to the Kwik Trip convenience store at Fish Point Road for a man digging through a business' dumpster at about 1:20 p.m Friday.

When police asked for identification, the man assaulted an officer and attempted to draw a gun, according to officials, who added that the officer was not injured. The man then fled on foot and broke into a nearby home, which was occupied before the residents fled.

Other agencies who responded included the Scott County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota State Patrol.

