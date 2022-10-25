ST. LOUIS — Police: St. Louis school shooter was armed with AR-15-style rifle and what appeared to be more than 600 rounds.
Most Read
-
Minneapolis plans to purchase George Floyd Square gas station
-
Meet Bill Lindeke. He knows dive bars, promotes cycling and, oh yeah — believes St. Paul is the better Twin.
-
'Shelter in place' alert about homicide suspect reaches more Twin Cities cellphones than intended
-
St. Paul man who fatally beat wife, left love note near body gets 10 years
-
Maplewood council withdraws its support for Purple Line