MADISON, Wis. — A traffic crash in Madison that killed three people and injured a fourth person was caused by a speeding driver who ran a red light, police said Wednesday.

An SUV and a car collided about 9:20 a.m. Tuesday on the city's east side, killing the drivers of both vehicle and a passenger in the SUV. Another person in the car suffered a broken leg and was taken to University Hospital.

According to officials, two of the victims died at the scene and a third person was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said the driver of the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when the vehicle blew through a red light and T-boned the SUV at Highway 51 and Cottage Grove Road, the State Journal reported.

The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted in the response and the investigation.