DUBLIN, Calif. — Police: Sheriff's deputy in custody after fatal shooting of couple in Northern California; suspect turned himself in.
Most Read
-
Meet the woman who smashed the St. Paul Fire Department's physical test record
-
3 finalists outside MPD chosen for Minneapolis police chief
-
Awards, disappointment and the Super Bowl champ: Mark Craig's 2022 NFL season predictions
-
One dead after suspected drunken driver crashes into 2 vehicles north of Twin Cities
-
Judge who voided Minnesota abortion limits blocks appeal bid