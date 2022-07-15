Police are searching for two dogs that are missing after a burglary at a dog day care in St. Paul.

The break-in occurred early Thursday at St. Paul Paws, a dog day care, boarding and grooming business in the 1900 block of W. University Avenue, police said.

Officers arrived and learned that several of the dogs being boarded had been released. Of the 14 being boarded, eight were located in their kennels, three were running about the business and three were missing, according to police.

One of the three absconded dogs was found at about 1 p.m. Thursday by police and animal control, leaving two still on the loose.

Police said those two are Cooper, a miniature pinscher, and Gunny, a white German shepherd.

As of Friday morning, according to police Sgt. David McCabe, "Unfortunately, no updates on dogs" that remain missing.

No arrests have been made, police said.

Animal Control asks that anyone with information on the dogs' whereabouts should call 651-266-1100. Tips about the burglary can be called into police at 651-266-5574.