Police searched an abandoned house in north Minneapolis for possible suspects in a shooting Tuesday night that left a man dead.

The gunfire occurred shortly after 6:30 p.m. in the 900 block of N. Newton Avenue, police said.

Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot, according to police. The man died at the scene despite the efforts of emergency medical responders. Officials have yet to release his identity.

"On-scene investigators believed the suspects were hiding in a nearby abandon house," a police statement read, but a search of the residence found it to be empty.

Police have announced no arrests or a possible motive in connection with the shooting.

Police are urging anyone with information about the killing to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous, and information leading to an arrest and conviction may lead to a financial reward.