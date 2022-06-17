VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — Police say the 3rd victim of an Alabama church shooting, an 84-year-old woman, has died at a hospital.
Most Read
-
Scammer breaks into St. Paul house, tries to rent it out for $1,200 a month
-
GOP governor candidate Scott Jensen seeks to reshape board that investigated his medical license
-
Polaris bought auto parts business for $665M; it will sell it for $50M
-
The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week
-
The skyscraper that could have redefined downtown St. Paul