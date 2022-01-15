COLLEYVILLE, Texas — Police say one hostage has been released uninjured from a Dallas-area synagogue where a man had been holding four people.
Most Read
-
Vikings request interviews with seven coaches, including Todd Bowles
-
Expect more worrisome variants after omicron, scientists warn
-
Man takes hostages at Texas synagogue, demands prisoner be freed
-
These top Minnesota chefs left restaurants to find 'a higher quality of life'
-
Minneapolis, St. Paul to require vaccine proof for bars, eateries