Hallucinogenic drugs are suspected of being a factor in a man's unprovoked violent outburst in a Roseville home over the weekend that ended with two men killed, another badly wounded and the perpetrator dead from a self-inflicted gunshot, officials said Monday.

The carnage erupted about 2:30 a.m. Saturday at an apartment a few blocks southwest of the intersection of Hwy. 36 and Snelling Avenue in the 1600 block of Eldridge Avenue, where officials arrived to find three men in the residence dead and a fourth with a critical knife wound to his neck, police said.

"A motive has not been identified, [but] initial indications suggest hallucinogenic drugs may have been a contributing factor," Deputy Police Chief Joe Adams said in a statement. In the meantime, Adams said, "the case remains an active investigation."

Adams identified the man responsible for the attacks and who shot himself as 32-year-old Meng Vang, who lived in the apartment. Adams said Vang killed John Thao and Fong Vang, both 32. Thao was cut with a knife, and Vang was cut and shot, the deputy chief added.

Taken by emergency responders from the scene with a life-threatening knife wound to the neck was Noux Xiong, 33, Adams said. Xiong's condition has since stabilized, the deputy chief said.

Police were alert to the violence when a woman called them and said her boyfriend, Xiong, called her and said he was hurt and needed medical attention, Adams said.

"According to Xiong, an unprovoked Meng Vang suddenly started attacking him with a knife," the deputy chief said. "Xiong was eventually able to escape to a bedroom and summon help."

Before this incident, there had been no police-related calls to the residence and no documented law enforcement contacts with Meng Vang, according to the deputy chief.

"Our thoughts are with those impacted by Saturday morning's tragic events," Police Chief Erika Scheider said in a statement. "We will continued to investigate and hope to provide as many answers as possible for the families."