LONDON — Police say 2 children are dead and 9 people injured in stabbings at children's dance class in northwest England (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported that 11 people were injured).
Most Read
-
'These are weird people': Walz goes viral as he stumps for Kamala Harris
-
Brooks: GOP melts down after Walz calls Trump and Vance weirdness 'weird'
-
What you should know about Gov. Tim Walz's record in office amid VP speculation
-
State's new car seat law goes into effect Thursday
-
Twins games, BSN programming return to Comcast on Thursday