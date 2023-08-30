Masked armed robbers hit a home in Golden Valley, tied up and gagged residents before making off with jewels, a sports car, eight high-priced purebred pooches and other valuables, officials said.

Police said they believe the crooks had inside help in pulling off the job late Saturday at the home in the 6300 block of Medicine Lake Road.

"This was an isolated incident, and we know based upon our initial investigation and talking with the victims these suspects had help from a family member," Police Chief Virgil Green said in a statement. "They knew exactly what they were looking for when they entered the home.

"We are confident the information we have about the suspects will lead to the arrest of those involved."

According to police:

The occupants of the home reported to police that at least three suspects wearing ski masks and carrying guns forced them into the kitchen and bound their hands, legs and mouths with duct tape. One of the occupants said the robbers were let into the home by a relative of the homeowner.

The suspects stole jewelry, gaming systems, designer purses, and eight American Bully Merle puppies — three males and five females — valued between $5,000 and $10,000 each. The suspects also stole a 2019 Dodge Challenger.

Green said the haul added up to more than $100,000 worth of valuables.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact police at 763-593-8059 or at police@goldenvalleymn.gov.