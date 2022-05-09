A motorist was "driving recklessly through yards" in a Brooklyn Park neighborhood before hitting a tree and ending up dead along with a passenger, Brooklyn Park police said Monday.

The crash occurred about 10 p.m. Sunday in the 7200 block of N. 73rd Avenue, police said.

Officers arrived and began providing medical to the driver, and were later assisted by the Brooklyn Park Fire Department personnel and emergency medical responders, according to police.

"Witnesses reported the vehicle [was] driving recklessly through yards prior to the accident," said Deputy Police Chief Mark Bruley.

Both vehicle occupants were declared dead while at the hospital, Bruley said. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to release their identities.