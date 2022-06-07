COON RAPIDS, Minn. — Police in Coon Rapids are investigating a shooting in an apartment that left two men dead.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that police were called to the apartment just before 5 p.m. Monday on reports of gunfire. The Anoka County Sheriff's Department says officers found three men shot in the apartment.

One of the men died at the scene. Another died at a hospital. The third man suffered minor injuries.

Authorities believe a confrontation between the men led to the shooting and the public is not in danger. They have not said if or how the men were connected or released their identities.