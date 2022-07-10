A gunfight Sunday evening in a normally quiet Apple Valley neighborhood ended with one person dead and a second person taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

Shots rang out about 6:25 p.m. outside a home on the 900 block of Oriole Drive and prompted several people to call 911, Apple Valley police said in a statement.

Hailie Bogenrief, 20, was at home with her parents and had just finished dinner when she heard what she thought was firecrackers. But the sounds just kept going and sounded "a bit off." She looked out the front window and saw two people shooting at each other. A third person was also at the scene, she said.

They took cover in the basement. "It's just kind scary. This is not the neighborhood that happens in. Glad we are safe," she said.

Jay Bogenrief said his home was hit twice, with one bullet hitting an I-beam inside his home, across the street where the mayhem took place. He estimated that 10 to 12 shots were fired.

He also saw a car with a shattered window and one person lying next to it.

"It's usually quiet here," he said, noting he has lived in the area west of Cedar Avenue and south of 150th Street since 1974.

Witnesses told police a vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived, according to a statement from Apple Valley police.

Erin Maye Quade, a state Senate candidate in District 56, said the incident happened on her street and that bullets hit nearby homes.

"I've lived in this community my whole life, and to see the epidemic of gun violence come so close to my home is unsettling," she said in a tweet. "The frequency of shootings in this country is unacceptable and preventable. We need leaders who will fight for policies that reduce gun violence instead of letting this epidemic continue unchecked. I'm grateful more people weren't injured."

Police asked people to avoid the area.