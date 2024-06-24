BERLIN — A car collided Monday with a motorcycle police escort for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the German city of Stuttgart, killing one police officer and severely injuring another, police said.

The accident happened while Orban was on his way to Stuttgart Airport after attending a European Championship match of his country's national soccer team.

A motorcycle squadron of the Stuttgart traffic police was escorting the Hungarian leader when a car driver collided with an officer on a motorcycle. That officer was slammed against another who had cordoned off an intersection, killing the first officer and severely injuring the second.

The car driver collided with the motorcycle while trying to make a left turn after apparently failing to see that an intersection was closed to traffic, Stuttgart police said.