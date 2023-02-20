Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A man injured a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash late at night in downtown Minneapolis over the weekend and fled police until he collided with a vehicle and was arrested, officials said Monday.

Police said they saw the woman being hit shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday as she was crossing at the intersection of 4th Street N. and 1st Avenue N. before he drove off.

Officers pursued the driver, who soon crashed into a parked car a couple blocks from the hit-and-run, police said.

The 25-year-old man was arrested and booked into jail not only on suspicion of fleeing police but in connection with the fatal shooting near Loring Park in September of Birahim B. Gildersleve, 28, of Rochester.

The shooting at an after-hours party occurred about 5:20 a.m. on Sept. 18 in the 1600 block of Harmon Place outside the Fade Barber Lounge following what law enforcement described as "a verbal altercation."

Public court records do not show any charges filed yet against the man in connection with the killing. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

The woman who was hit by the fleeing suspect suffered noncritical injuries, police said.