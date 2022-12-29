Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A man shot at a Brooklyn Park police officer Wednesday night before fatally shooting himself, officials said Thursday.

The incident occurred about 8:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 8700 block of N. Maplebrook Parkway as officers responded a report of gunshots, police said in a statement .

The man reportedly shot at the first officer on the scene, and gunfire struck the officer's squad car.

Police said the officer, who was not hit, found cover and called for backup.

Soon afterward, a caller to 911 from a nearby home said the man has shot himself in a driveway, the statement said.

Officers declared the man dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and a gun was found next to him, police said. The man's identity was not immediately released.

"Preliminary information indicated that the suspect had been involved in a domestic incident just prior to the shots being fired," the police statement read.

A woman involved in that incident was unharmed, according to police.

A body camera worn by the first officer on the scene was recording during the incident, police said.