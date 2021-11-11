PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Police said Thursday they have been investigating a racist video targeting a Black freshman at a suburban Twin Cities high school.

The announcement came after hundreds of students and community members showed up to Prior Lake High School to support the 14-year-old girl. School leaders had cancelled classes early, citing safety concerns with the protest.

The video, which had been shared widely on social media early this week, appears to include two girls making racist remarks mixed in with obscenities.

"Late Monday evening I was advised of a horrific, hateful, racist video," Savage Police Chief Rodney Seurer said at a news conference, adding that his department has been investigating all week. He declined to comment on potential charges.

Nya Sigin, the target of the video, said another classmate shared it with her on Monday night. She said it was the "most disgusting thing" she has ever witnessed.

"To think that they could even say such things about another human being, it's beyond me," she said.

"Nobody wants a racist video in their community," said Teri Staloch, superintendent for Prior Lake-Savage Schools. "What I hope collectively everyone in this room is concerned about is the impact on our students, and how together continue to embrace, share and listen and elevate their voices to hear what they need."

Police said threats made towards family members of the girls who posted the video are also being investigated.