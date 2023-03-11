Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Police are investigating after a woman and man were found dead inside a home in Andover Friday morning.

Officers responded just before 6:30 a.m. to the 14900 block of Osage Street Northwest, to a report of a man and woman not breathing, according to a news release from the Anoka County Sheriff's Office. The officers found both dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

Other occupants in the home were not injured. The investigation is ongoing, but police say there is no threat to the public. The release said no additional information will be released at this time, and the department did not immediately return calls Friday seeking additional details.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office and the Sheriff's Office are investigating the case.