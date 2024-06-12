Tap the bookmark to save this article.

St. Paul police say they are investigating a homicide in the city's Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

Officers remain on the scene of a fatal shooting that occurred overnight on the 800 block of Maryland Avenue E. near Mendota Street, the department said in a short statement on X, formerly called Twitter.

Sgt. Mike Ernster confirmed a man died at the scene and that homicide investigators continue to collect and process evidence. He offered few other details about what unfolded.

"These cases are complex and in most cases we need help," Ernster said

No arrests have been announced.

This is the 11th homicide in St. Paul this year.