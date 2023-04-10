Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Police have identified a St. Paul woman who was shot and killed Saturday in the city's Battle Creek neighborhood.

The victim, 38-year-old Don-Shay Hardy, was found after police responded to a 911 caller reporting a person shot around 11:15 a.m. in the 2200 block of Hillsdale Avenue. The officers found Hardy with gunshot wounds, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from St. Paul Police Department.

There have been no arrests as of Monday. Based on early investigation, police believe the shooting was related to domestic violence, the release said. Investigators are still working to determine what happened.

This was St. Paul's 10th homicide of 2023.

No additional details were provided with Hardy's identification on Monday. Police asked anyone with information about the homicide to call the department at 651-266-5650.