A deceased suspect in a triple homicide in rural Chisago County early this month has been identified.

The suspect, Kenneth George Koslowski, 39, was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on March 4 in a rural part of Dakota County, the Chisago County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Three people were found dead March 5 in their Fish Lake Township home on Brunswick Road. They were Darrell J. Mattson, 73, and Denise L. Mattson, 68, and their 47-year-old son Kirk P. Mattson, according to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

All three suffered "multiple gunshot wounds," Justin Wood, chief deputy for the Chisago County Sheriff's Office, said in a statement two days after the victims were found.

Koslowski was a relative of the three victims and was living in North Branch at the time. The gun used in the apparent suicide was forensically linked to the evidence at the homicide scene, the Sheriff's Office said. Investigators also learned that Koslowski was in the area of the homicides around the time they took place.

The investigators are still working to determine possible motives and whether other people were involved.