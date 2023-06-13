Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Police have identified a Brooklyn Center man who was shot and killed late Friday night in north Minneapolis.

Shamar Laquan Simms, 21, died in the hospital after he was shot in the 3600 block of Penn Avenue N. The cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, according to the release from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Officers responded around 11:45 p.m. after a ShotSpotter device reported multiple rounds fired in the area, according to the initial news release from Minneapolis police Sgt. Garrett Parten. Simms was not at the scene upon arrival.

The shooting victim arrived later after someone drove him to North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Simms died early Saturday morning.

Parten said early information suggests Simms was shot when he was standing outside.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the shooting can send an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips also can be sent to CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Staff writer Paul Walsh contributed to this report.