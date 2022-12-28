Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Metro Transit police on Tuesday identified a St. Paul man they say is wanted in connection with a double homicide about two weeks ago at a light rail station in downtown St. Paul.

Martin Orea, 26, is suspected of fatally shooting 18-year-old David Burton Johnson and 21-year-old Ellijah Marquise Payne, both of St. Paul, on Dec. 12 inside a building that includes a stairwell and elevator connecting the skyway bridge crossing Cedar Street to the Green Line.

"Orea is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached," police said in a statement.

Anyone who sees Orea should call 911 immediately, the statement read. People with information about his whereabouts are urged to call the Metro Transit police tip line at 612-349-7222.

Orea's criminal history in Minnesota includes felony convictions for burglary and illegal weapons possession.

The station's building is closed while safety improvements are being been made, Metro Transit said.

During a virtual community meeting a week after the homicides, representatives from Metro Transit, the St. Paul Police Department and the city's Office of Neighborhood Safety laid out safety plans. They included contracting with a private security company and installing shaded windows to prevent people from looking out from the station tower.

The two homicides are among 39 in St. Paul so far in 2022, a one-year record for the city.