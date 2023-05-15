Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Police have identified a St. Paul man shot and killed early Saturday in the city's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.

Michael Martin, 35, was found after officers responded just after 2:30 a.m. to 911 calls about the shooting in the 1000 block of Pacific Street. Police described it as a "chaotic scene," with one man shot.

Fire Department medics took Martin to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

It marks the 14th homicide in St. Paul of 2023. According to a Star Tribune database, there were 15 at this time last year.

No arrests have been announced, and police asked anyone with information about the incident to call 651-266-5650.