A body was located in the trunk of a bloodied and damaged car Friday morning in Mound, and two people were arrested on suspicion of homicide, authorities said.

Police made the stop at Shoreline Drive and Bartlett Boulevard in Mound, police said.

"Multiple scenes are being processed," police said in a statement. Police declined to disclose the other locations.

The suspects were still in the custody mid-afternoon Friday of Orono police, which serves Mound and other nearby communities.

The identities of the homicide suspects, and the victim have yet to be released, nor have any circumstances of the homicides.

According to a police statement:

Police were first alerted about 7:10 a.m., when they received a call about a car driving on a rim with the back window smashed out, the statement continued.

The car being driven by a female was stopped. Officers noticed blood inside the vehicle and saw the body inside the trunk.

