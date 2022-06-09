GADSDEN, Ala. — A person who was trying to get into an Alabama elementary school where a summer program was being held was shot to death by a police officer Thursday morning, authorities said.

Gadsden City Schools Superintendent Tony Reddick told WBMA-TV that a man went to several doors trying to get into Walnut Park Elementary School, where summer programs run by the city for children were being conducted. When the principal saw what was happening, officials locked down the school, he said.

Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton told The Gadsden Times that a police officer from nearby Rainbow City was working as a school resource officer and encountered the person, got involved in an altercation and called for backup, Horton said. Other officers responded and the person was shot to death.

No students were hurt, sheriff's officials said. "All kids are out" of the building, Reddick said.

Authorities didn't immediately release the identity of the person who was killed or any details about the altercation.

The Rainbow City officer suffered minor injuries, Horton said.

Gadsden is about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northeast of Birmingham.