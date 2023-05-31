A police pursuit in Mankato ended with the driver caught, while a woman in his vehicle was found suffering from critical stab wounds, officials said.

The rolling incident began at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, when police were alerted to a man driving erratically on the west side of the city, the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said.

Officers pursued the vehicle, cut off the chase and then resumed going after the man as he continued risky driving, the BCA said.

The man drove down a dead-end road, where an officer used his squad car to hit the fleeing vehicle and bring the pursuit to a halt, according to the BCA.

A woman in the vehicle was found stabbed multiple times and suffering from life-threatening injuries, the BCA said. Her condition as of Wednesday morning has not been disclosed. A knife was found at the scene of the crash, the BCA said. The driver and the officer both sustained minor injuries.

Identities of everyone involved in the incident have yet to be released.