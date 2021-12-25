ANDOVER

NOV. 19

Theft. A handgun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 4400 block of 148th Lane NW.

NOV. 26

Theft. Two handguns were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 800 block of 141st Avenue NW.

FRIDLEY

NOV. 13

Check welfare. An officer responded to a report of a male sleeping in the hallway at an apartment building in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE. The officer located the 14-year-old boy who said he was locked out of his apartment and did not want to wake his parents. He knocked on the door and his parents let him into the apartment.

GRANT

NOV. 9

Hunting complaint. Authorities were notified about two men hunting in the area of 101st Street N and Joliet Avenue N who had gotten into a heated argument the day before. The caller was concerned about the pair having guns. She was advised to contact authorities when an argument was happening.

LAKE ELMO

NOV. 11

Suspicious activity. It was determined a reported suspicious vehicle parked in the 2000 block of Lake Elmo Avenue belonged to a friend of the complainant's daughter, who had forgotten to tell him they were parking there.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF NOV. 28-DEC. 4

Disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of a drunkenness problem at Babe's Music Bar, 20685 Holyoke Av. A 37-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct and indecent exposure after pulling his pants down. He was also banned from the business.

MAHTOMEDI

NOV. 9

Suspicious activity. A resident in the 100 block of Puma Lane reported finding a half-eaten candy bar on top of a grill near her sliding patio door.

MAPLE PLAIN

NOV. 17

Fire. Officers responded to a report of a smoke alarm sounding in the 4800 block of Gateway Boulevard. A resident had microwaved a dog treat, causing the smoke alarm to sound. Residents were evacuated to a lower level of the complex due to the heavy smoke in the hallway. The Maple Plain Fire Department arrived and ventilated the hallways.

MINNETRISTA

NOV. 13

Animal complaint. A resident reported kittens followed him home to Sunnyfield Road. He was advised to call an animal shelter.

NEW BRIGHTON

NOV. 17

Property damage. Someone drove a truck through a security fence in the 300 block of 5th Avenue NW. and cut the security locks of several storage units on the premises. The quantity of stolen items was not immediately known.

PRIOR LAKE

NOV. 15

Theft. A 32-year-old woman was arrested for possession of stolen property and possession of methamphetamine at Little Six Casino, 2354 Sioux Trail.

RAMSEY

NOV. 11

Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report of a black SUV driving slowly in the 17100 block of Tiger Street NW. The vehicle was located and the driver explained he was looking for his two 3-month-old labrador puppies. The officers helped him search and the puppies were located.

RICHFIELD

DEC. 5

Assault. Officers responded to a report of a shoplifter hitting an employee at Winner Gas, 7733 Portland Av. S. The 26-year-old woman was located in a vehicle and arrested for assault and possession of drugs.

SHAKOPEE

NOV. 30

Drunken driving. A 35-year-old woman was arrested for drunken driving, possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine and driving after revocation following a traffic stop at Canterbury Road and Dean Lakes Boulevard.

SHOREWOOD

NOV. 7

Burglary/Theft. An unlocked 2018 BMW X3 was stolen from a home on Woodside Road. The vehicle was in a locked garage and the keys were inside the vehicle. The vehicle was later recovered in Minneapolis.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131 and John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.