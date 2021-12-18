FRIDLEY

NOV. 6

Fire. An officer responded to a report of a man stuck on a lawn mower that was on fire in the 100 block of Alden Circle NE. The officer was able to get the man off the lawn mower and extinguish the flames.

NOV. 7

Suspicious activity. An officer responded to a report of a woman sleeping in her vehicle in the 7400 block of East River Road NE. The woman told the officer she fell asleep in her car after working an overnight shift.

LAKE ELMO

NOV. 2

Suspicious activity. A man sitting in a vehicle outside a vacant residence in the 9000 block of Jade Circle told a deputy he was waiting for a woman he met on Facebook. He was advised he was probably being scammed. It was discovered his license was revoked and he was given a citation.

LAKELAND SHORES

NOV. 1

Lost item. A man reported he lost his phone and spoke to a man who said he would turn it over if the caller met him at his residence in Ramsey County. He was advised to head in that direction and notify Ramsey County authorities for standby. He called back and said he received his phone without incident.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF NOV. 21-27

Disorderly conduct. A 50-year old man was arrested for disorderly conduct after causing a fight in the 11000 block of 210th Street W.

Theft. A handgun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 20000 block of Heritage Drive.

MAPLE GROVE

NOV. 1

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a report of an opossum in the bathroom closet at a home in the 11700 block of Central Park Way N. The officer captured the opossum with a catch pole and released it in a wooded area.

MAPLE PLAIN

NOV. 6

Check welfare. An officer responded to a report from a woman requesting a welfare check for a friend she had not heard from in 10 minutes, at a home in the 1600 block of Marsh Avenue. The officer made contact with the woman, who said she was fine and had fallen asleep during their conversation.

MEDINA

NOV. 6

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a report of a dog chasing a cat up a tree in the 2500 block of Keller Road. While the officer was speaking with the homeowner, the cat came down from the tree.

NEW BRIGHTON

NOV. 7

Theft. Gas drive-offs in the amounts of $50 and $44 were reported at a station in the 200 block of County Road E2.

PRIOR LAKE

NOV. 9

Theft. Catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles at Accelerated Auto, 5835 Granite Court.

RICHFIELD

NOV. 25

Weapon. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in a parking lot in the 2700 block of 66th Street W. A 25-year-old woman was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit and obstructing the legal process.

ST. ANTHONY

NOV. 6

Burglary. A box of pull tabs was stolen from the Unofficial bar and grill, 3701 Stinson Blvd.

Theft. Two 15-year-old boys were arrested for theft at Cub Foods, 3930 Silver Lake Road. They were released to their parents.

NOV. 12

Burglary. A safe and medication were stolen from an apartment in the 2500 block of 38th Avenue.

SHAKOPEE

NOV. 7

Drunken driving. A 16-year-old girl was cited for drunken driving, underage drinking and driving and underage consumption of alcohol following a traffic stop at Marschall Road and 17th Avenue E. The passenger, a 16-year-old boy, was cited for underage consumption of alcohol.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131 and John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.