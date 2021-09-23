ROCKFORD, Ill. — Police arrested a man who allegedly took a Subway shop employee's purse during an Illinois robbery attempt that was caught on surveillance video.

The case garnered attention this month after video of the Subway shop employee fighting with the man was posted online. The Subway store's owner then suspended the employee from work.

Rockford police said a 30-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he was identified as the suspect in the Sept. 5 robbery attempt. He's charged with armed robbery.

Employee Araceli Sotelo, 20, told The Rockford Register Star earlier this month that she was working alone on Sept. 5 at the sandwich shop when a man came in with a gun and demanded money.

Surveillance video shows Sotelo screaming "stop" and "move" at the man after he entered the employee area behind the sandwich preparation counter. She fights back against the robber and takes his gun before he runs off with her purse.

Sotelo said she didn't know how the video became public and that she posted it to her TikTok account after she was suspended from her job.