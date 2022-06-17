VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — Police: Alabama church shooter was 71-year-old man who occasionally attended services, acted alone and now in custody (CLARIFIES: This APNewsAlert has been edited to clarify that the shooter was an occasional attendee of the church).
