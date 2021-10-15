BATON ROUGE, La. — Five juveniles overpowered two guards at a detention center in Louisiana and escaped late Thursday, with four of the inmates taking off in a vehicle, police said.

The inmates escaped from juvenile detention center in Baton Rouge, police Sgt. L'Jean McKneely told news outlets. Four drove off in a pickup truck and the fifth inmate ran, he said.

The inmate who ran was captured first, according to news outlets. Three of the four who left in the vehicle were found later, and the pickup truck was recovered. As of 5 a.m. local time, the last escaped inmate had not been caught.

The guards suffered injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

When the inmates escaped, two of the juveniles were wearing all orange, two were wearing all brown and one was wearing all black, McKneely said. It was unclear what color the inmate still at large was wearing.