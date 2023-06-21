A Polaris vehicle made in Roseau is part of the Marines' current effort to modernize its operations.

Marine Corps Systems Command recently began "fielding" of the MRZR Alpha, a ultra light tactical vehicle.

"This new capability will ultimately help forge a more agile and resilient Corps — one which is empowered to overcome the evolving complexities of modern warfare," said Col. John Gutierrez, portfolio manager for Logistics Combat Element Systems, in a news release.

The Marines now have enough vehicles to start using it in training and operations. Members are now writing and revising manuals as MRZR Alphas are delivered to assigned units. T

Polaris Inc. has had a government and defense business for more than 20 years to supply various governments and militaries with versions of their powersports products made to their unique requirements.

The Medina-based company, with overall sales of $8.6 billion, does not break out financials for its government and defense business. The MRZRs are part of a $109 million contract that Polaris won in 2020 to provide light tactical ATVs to the U.S. Special Forces and Marines.

The vehicles — MRZR Alpha and MRZR Alpha diesel — are being built in Roseau, on the facility's D-line, which is in a separate location from the main plant. Some of the requirements were for a vehicle with increased payload and ground clearance and for much more modularity.

Among the many options the Marines can convert the MRZRs to have an enclosed cab or a snow track wheels.

"If they can have one vehicle that can do more for them. It's easier for them logistically," said Nick Francis, vice president for government and defense. "And it's a cost savings to them as well."

Given that these vehicles might be dropped into military locations around the world, they had to meet unique requirements for secure transport — whether that is in the back of a cargo plane or a helicopter.

The modular nature of the MRZR Alpha, which the Marines refer to as a Ultra Light Tactical Vehicle (ULTV), is meant to serve a variety of applications.

"The ULTV is more than just a tactical vehicle; it enhances our capabilities across the board, ensuring the success of our mission and the safety of our Marines," said Jennifer Moore, program manager for Light Tactical Vehicles. "The ability to rapidly configure the ULTV to suit diverse mission needs — from logistical support to electronic warfare — enhances our capabilities in previously unimagined ways."

Polaris' government and defense business has provided ATVs and side-by-side vehicles for various work applications. Some of the vehicles are altered slightly from their commercial versions, others significantly.

Earlier this year, the unit introduced customized conversion kits for the Polaris Ranger, RZR, General and Sportsman off-road vehicles meant to help state and federal agencies with wildlife and land management services.