BATON ROUGE, La. — Khayla Pointer scored 19 points with 10 rebounds and three steals and No. 22 LSU coasted to a 100-36 win over Alcorn State on Wednesday night.

Alexis Morris scored 14 points for the Tigers (8-1), who put all 13 players in the scoring column for the second-straight game.

LSU shot 61% (38 of 62) with a 46-21 rebounding advantage. With 17 offensive rebounds the Tigers had a 22-0 difference in second-chance points. They also forced 26 turnovers and turned those into 36 points.

Maya Claytor scored 13 points for Alcorn State (0-8), which shot 26%.

After the Lady Braves scored the first basket LSU scored 10-straight points and closed the first quarter with a 9-0 run to lead 26-9. The run reached 20 in the second quarter and it was 49-17 at the half. During that stretch Alcorn missed nine shots and had seven turnovers

LSU added a 13-0 run in the third quarter and had an 18-0 run carry into the fourth quarter before adding another 14-0 run.

Timia Ware made a free throw in the last minute to reach 11 points and put the Tigers at 100 for the first time since losing 102-101 to Ole Miss on Feb. 7, 2010.

New Orleans had to cancel its Saturday game at LSU but the Tigers picked up Bradley to fill the spot. Alcorn State was to play New Orleans next Monday.

_____

More AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25