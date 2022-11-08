SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Brandin Podziemski's 30 points led Santa Clara over Eastern Washington 84-72 in a season opener on Monday night.

Podziemski also contributed nine rebounds and five steals for the Broncos. Carlos Stewart added 20 points while going 7 of 18 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and they also had five rebounds. Carlos Marshall Jr. shot 5 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Angelo Allegri led the Eagles in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Eastern Washington also got 12 points from Tyreese Davis. In addition, Dane Erikstrup had 11 points and two steals.

Santa Clara led Eastern Washington 40-34 at the half, with Marshall (10 points) their high scorer before the break. Santa Clara was outscored by Eastern Washington in the second half by a six-point margin, but Podziemski scored a team-high 20 points in the second half to help their team secure the victory.

NEXT UP

Up next for Santa Clara is a Thursday matchup with Georgia Southern at home, while Eastern Washington plays Yale on Friday.