Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand are back again to discuss receiver Justin Jefferson's contract and whether he'll get paid ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Buccaneers. They also delve into the details of T.J. Hockenson's new deal and preview the Tampa Bay matchup.
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.