The Vikings face a second backup quarterback in three weeks on Sunday, when the Dolphins will start 25-year-old undrafted rookie Skylar Thompson. The Vikings' strong start may continue. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday's game and open the mailbag to answer your questions on the latest Access Vikings episode.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.