Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the fallout from receiver Justin Jefferson's hamstring injury, including how the Vikings offense can pivot and which players could share the load. Plus nothing goes wrong in Chicago, right? They preview Sunday's game to what has been a house of horrors for the Vikings in not-too-distant memory.

