An up-and-down season turns to December, when the Vikings begin with what would be a cold trip to Detroit if they were to slip against the 0-10-1 Lions. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday's game and discuss Dalvin Cook's injury, Kirk Cousins-Mike Zimmer, and much more.
