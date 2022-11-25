The offense scored on five straight drives. Special teams tipped the scales. The defense got stops at the end. So goes another narrow Vikings win, this time a 33-26 victory over the Patriots on Thanksgiving night. Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer recap what they saw and heard at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.