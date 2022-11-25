Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The offense scored on five straight drives. Special teams tipped the scales. The defense got stops at the end. So goes another narrow Vikings win, this time a 33-26 victory over the Patriots on Thanksgiving night. Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer recap what they saw and heard at U.S. Bank Stadium.

