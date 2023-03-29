Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Ben Goessling joins Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand from the NFL league meetings in Phoenix, where Vikings owner Mark Wilf and head coach Kevin O'Connell met with reporters. They discuss a roster in flux, the statuses of Za'Darius Smith and Dalvin Cook, the outlook at quarterback, and more.

