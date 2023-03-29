Ben Goessling joins Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand from the NFL league meetings in Phoenix, where Vikings owner Mark Wilf and head coach Kevin O'Connell met with reporters. They discuss a roster in flux, the statuses of Za'Darius Smith and Dalvin Cook, the outlook at quarterback, and more.
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.