ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills quarterback Josh Allen's elbow looked just fine. The Vikings won, 33-30 in overtime, anyway. Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss a crazy victory that had players ranking it among their most hard-fought wins, and answered questions about whether these Vikings are contenders.
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.